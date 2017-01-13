Germans vote Greek chain Ikos world’s best luxury resorts

Users of HolidayCheck, a German-language online travel portal and hotel review website, voted Greek chain Ikos Resorts the world’s best in the Luxury Resorts category, after just two years in the hotel market.

The distinction comes as Ikos embarks on a 27-million-euro investment program that includes the completion of the full renovation of Ikos Oceania, at Nea Moudania, Halkidiki.

The chain has also acquired the Corfu Chandris and Dassia Chandris hotels on Corfu, and Club Med Kefalos on Kos, which will also be fully renovated ahead of their inclusion in the Ikos Resorts portfolio.