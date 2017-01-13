Foreign plates carry risk of high fines

There has been a significant increase in the number of vehicles with foreign plates in Greece, as their owners are able to avoid paying this country’s high road tax and fines.

In response to a parliamentary question, Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou said that the temporary circulation of vehicles in Greece with foreign plates is legal provided certain conditions are fulfilled, such as being in Greece for no more than six months of the year and that their owner’s main residence is outside Greece.

If owners of cars with plates from other European Union states do not meet these requirements, they face fines of between 2,500 and 10,000 euros, while in the case of vehicles with plates from third countries, the owners may be charged with smuggling and face a fine three times the cost of vehicle registration and tax payments in Greece. Their vehicles will also confiscated.