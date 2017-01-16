On Discrimination | Athens | January 18

The Canadian Embassy in Greece, in collaboration with the City of Athens and with the participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Solidarity Now and the Greek Film Archive, is hosting “Twice Trapped: Discrimination among Asylum Applicants,” a special public event that will address the realities faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or intersex (LGBTI) refugees in fleeing persecution and the particular challenges in applying for asylum. The event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at the premises of the Greek Film Archive, starting at 6 p.m. The program includes a screening of Canadian documentary “Last Chance” (2012) by Paul Emile d’Entremont, followed by a panel discussion, coordinated by Kathimerini journalist Xenia Kounalaki and including talks by the heads of the Greek Asylum Service, Maria Stavropoulou, and of the Greek Transgender Association, Maria Galanou. “Last Chance” is a feature documentary which retraces the turbulent journeys of five people who fled their native countries – Jamaica, Colombia, Lebanon, Nicaragua and Egypt – to escape persecution or homophobic violence and are seeking asylum in Canada. The film is in English with Greek subtitles. The panel discussion will be in Greek without simultaneous translation. Admission is free of charge.



Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & 134-136 Megalou Alexandrou, tel 210.360.9695