Parliament panel to issue findings on funding of parties, media

A parliamentary committee that oversaw an investigation into the financing of political parties and media organizations by Greek banks is expected to reveal its findings on Monday afternoon.

The head of the panel, Antonis Balomenakis, is to release a summary of the report on Monday before submitting the full report to Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis on January 23.

According to sources, the MPs of leftist SYRIZA who were on the panel will declare that Greek banks were guilty of criminal acts and cite repeated violations of banking law via the issuance of loans without adequate guarantees.

The same sources said the panel will find media groups guilty of serious misdemeanors involving the use of bank loans for purposes other than those for which they were issued.

As regards party financing, the panel is said to have identified major shortfalls chiefly the concession of future party funding to multiple banks.