Blood banks running low, warns Cooley's anemia group

Patients who depend on frequent blood transfusions are getting restricted doses because of shortages at Greece’s blood banks, the Association of Cooley’s Anemia Sufferers has warned.

The group said that the Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital, which has the biggest ward in the country for this form of anemia – quite widespread in Greece – posted an announcement on Friday saying that as of Monday it could only ensure one unit of blood per transfusion session for its 700 patients instead of the two or three they usually receive.

The association laid the blame with the state for failing to ensure sufficient stock at all transfusion units, while adding that bad weather and the flu season have hampered efforts to step up blood donation drives.