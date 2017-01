Syrian vocalist and oud soloist Ziad Rajab performs at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, January 18. Sax soloist James Wylie and timpanist Giorgos Klountzos-Chrysidis will be joining him on stage. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission ranges from 10 to 15 euros. The event is part of the cultural organization’s Bridge Series.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr