Hospital workers file action against Polakis

The national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN) will file a lawsuit on Wednesday against deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis over shortages in staff and supplies at hospitals around the country.

They are demanding 100,000 euros in compensation.

The money, POEDIN said in a statement, will go toward buying medical equipment, adding that the legal action aims to restore the federation’s prestige.

Hospital staff say they have become the target of disgruntled civilians.

“We are getting beat up because of Polakis,” the federation said.