One in two workers in Greece earns monthly pay that does not exceed the minimum level of 2012 – i.e. up to 800 euros gross – according to data from the Labor Ministry’s Ergani database.

Despite the annual increase in jobs by 82,679 last year, the picture is far from promising as one in every two new jobs comes with a monthly salary of below 600 euros, and one in four is flexible, with a salary of less than 500 euros gross a month.

The number of salaried employees at end-December came to 1,702,524, up 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

Part-time work grew by 19,019 jobs to account for 22.48 percent of all salaried employees.