On Foot | Thessaloniki | All Year

There are many ways to get to know a city, but few are as informative or interesting as a guided tour with experts and insiders. Thessaloniki Walking Tours consists of a team of well-informed guides who organize walks all year round centered on special themes such as the northern port city’s rich food scene, the roots and legacy of rebetiko music, and the city’s history, including some of its most notorious chapters. For more information and reservations visit thessalonikiwalkingtours.com or call 6978.186.900-1.

