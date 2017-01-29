MONDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases November figures on retail commerce turnover and December statistics on industrial producer prices.

The Athens office of the European Investment Bank (EIB) holds its New Year’s celebration at 6 p.m. at 1 Irodou Attikou.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its annual New Year’s reception at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens.



TUESDAY

The French Institute in Athens and the Constantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy organize a lecture by former European parliament speaker Nicole Fontaine on “Europe After Brexit: How to Reinvent the Project of a Europe with Unity and Solidarity?” Starts at 7.30 p.m. at the Theo Angelopoulos auditorium of the French Institute, 31 Sina, Athens. (Info: www.ifa.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its November data on road accidents.

WEDNESDAY

The Athens Energy Forum 2017 opens at the Athens Hilton Hotel on 46 Vassilissis Sofias Avenue. The forum will be attended by the energy ministers of Greece (Giorgos Stathakis) and Cyprus (Giorgos Lakkotrypis) and runs through Thursday. (Info: www.athensenergyforum.com)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its January Business and Consumer surveys.

The Crisis Observatory of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Embassy of Chile in Greece organize a discussion on“Economic Recovery after Depression: Historical and international experience.” Th event will be hosted by the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, 2 Vassilissis Sofias, Athens, and starts at 1 p.m. The event will be in English. (Info: 210.725.7111, nina@eliamep.gr)

THURSDAY

Zootechnia 2017, the 10th international trade fair for livestock and poultry from around Greece and the Balkans, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: zootechnia.helexpo.gr)

The IT Service Management Conference 2017, on the theme of “Rethinking ITSM: Exploring innovative practices for business value creation,” will be held at the Exelixi sustainable development center, 154 Eleftheriou Venizelou,Nea Erythraia, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, nkondakis@boussias.com)

Athens-listed meat processing firm Nikas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The informal meeting of the European Council, consisting of European Union heads of state and government, will take place in Malta, with the participation of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The first Marketing Technology conference in Greece, titled “Marketing Now: Shaken not Stirred,” takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 2 Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

The Legal Library is hosting a Greek Law Digest conference on “Legal & Business Challenges in Today’s Greece,” at the Wyndham Grand Athens Hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, starting at 9.15 a.m. (Info: www.greeklawdigest.gr)

Listed company FHL Kyriakidis holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

SATURDAY

The 40th Athens Home Expo opens at the Helexpo Maroussi exhibition center, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To February 12. (Info: www.athenshomeexpo.gr)

SUNDAY

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos and General Secretary for International Economic Relations Giorgos Tsipras head a mission to the United Arab Emirates. To February 6.