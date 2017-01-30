Greek retail sales rise 3.6 percent in November

Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.6 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 2.6 percent increase in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Retail sales were led higher by food supermarkets, books, stationary, apparel, footwear, furniture and electrical appliances, the data showed.

Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June.

Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-to-September.

[Reuters]