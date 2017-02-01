Six Greek university rectors demand student cuts

The rectors of six of Greece’s biggest universities on Wednesday sent a letter to the Education Ministry requesting that the number of new students enrolled at their institutions be reduced.

The University of Patra and Athens University of Economics and Business both demanded reductions of 50 percent, the Athens Technical College asked that student numbers be cut 42 percent and the universities of Piraeus and Thessaloniki and the National Technical University of Athens drops of between 30 and 36 percent.

They said the reduction is the only way to ensure standards amid cuts to budgets and staff reductions.