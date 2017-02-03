Mitsotakis decries state of Moria refugee camp on visit to Lesvos

The leader of opposition New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Friday decried the state of the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos during a visit to the eastern Aegean island.

Mitsotakis met with representatives of the local community and residents and sought to encourage them that the refugee crisis will eventually abate and their village return to normal.

On his visit to the camp, Mitsotakis hit out at the government for failing to separate refugees from economic migrants and over sub-standard living conditions.

"It is inconceivable today to have people living in wrecked tents, in the mud, and today is a day with good weather. We all saw what happened a few weeks ago with the snow," he said.

Human rights organizations have also slammed the government for failing to improve conditions in refugee camps, particularly during cold snaps. The death of three refugees within one particularly cold week provoked particular criticism.