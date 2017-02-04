Out-of-order traffic signs aggravate congestion in Athens

Inoperative variable-message signs (VMSs) have aggravated traffic congestion on the Greek capital’s road network, Kathimerini understands.

Controlled by the Infrastructure Ministry’s Traffic Management Center, the 24 VMSs are supposed to provide drivers with real-time roadway communication and help to improve safety and ease traffic congestion.

The matrix signs have not functioned since March 2015 because of staff shortages.

Experts also blame the recent spike in traffic congestion on the decline of public transport services.

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by LeasePlan Hellas, carried out in cooperation with TNS ICAP, found that a majority of Greek drivers were reluctant to share their car with other passengers, even if that meant a considerable reduction in usage costs.

Only 17 percent of respondents said they were interested in carpooling, while 74 percent ruled out the prospect.