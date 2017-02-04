A messy piece of legislation

The changes that have been introduced to the social security system since the start of the year, especially those pertaining to self-employed professionals, were obviously deeply flawed all the way from the drawing board.

A lot of confusion has been created by these new convoluted regulations governing professionals who are not in salaried work. The changes have not been explained adequately and are creating massive delays in state services, as well as upsetting thousands of citizens who are struggling to get by.

One can’t help but wonder how such an important piece of legislation, one that affects hundreds of thousands of people, was drafted and voted through Parliament with so little preparation and with absolutely no thought for the consequences.

That said, it is also surprising that it ever got the approval of the European technocrats who ostensibly helped the Greek authorities design it.