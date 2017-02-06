Photographic Pairs | Athens | February 7 – March 3

In cooperation with the Hellenic American College and the Photography Circle club, the Hellenic American Union presents “Photographic Pairs,” an exhibition of emotive black-and-white images by Circle members Lia Zanni and Michael Politopoulos, running from Tuesday, February 7, to Friday, March 3. The show, supervised by Panos Rozakis, is part of a series curated by Circle founder and teacher Platon Rivellis. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr