European officials have indicated that they are still waiting for a move from the Greek government in terms of legislating agreed-to reforms, noting that negotiations have essentially frozen since the last Eurogroup meeting on January 26.

There are fears in Brussels that the risk of a return to the instability of the summer of 2015 will grow further if Athens does not take steps to legislate measures following Monday's keenly-awaited meeting of the International Monetary Fund's board.

Representatives of Greece's creditors have made it clear that the preconditions for them to return to Athens, to resume a stalled bailout review, is for the government to pass legislation lowering the tax-free threshold while examining further pension cutbacks without necessarily legislating them now.

The creditors also want Athens to honor delayed commitments including an overhaul of the energy sectors.