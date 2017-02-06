BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Creditors maintain pressure on Athens for reforms as IMF role remains unclear

ELENI VARVITSIOTIS

TAGS: Economy, Diplomacy

European officials have indicated that they are still waiting for a move from the Greek government in terms of legislating agreed-to reforms, noting that negotiations have essentially frozen since the last Eurogroup meeting on January 26.

There are fears in Brussels that the risk of a return to the instability of the summer of 2015 will grow further if Athens does not take steps to legislate measures following Monday's keenly-awaited meeting of the International Monetary Fund's board. 

Representatives of Greece's creditors have made it clear that the preconditions for them to return to Athens, to resume a stalled bailout review, is for the government to pass legislation lowering the tax-free threshold while examining further pension cutbacks without necessarily legislating them now.

The creditors also want Athens to honor delayed commitments including an overhaul of the energy sectors.

 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 