Athens court rules Lambrakis accounts must stay frozen

A first instance court in Athens on Tuesday rejected a motion from Lambrakis Press Group (DOL) employees for authorities to keep one of the organization’s bank accounts free from confiscation so they could receive some payment and print costs could be covered.

DOL announced last month that it is ceasing its publications, including Ta Nea newspaper, after being unable to secure further financing from banks.

The court ruled that the group’s bank accounts and assets must remain frozen until the banks begin the administration process.