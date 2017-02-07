Tsochatzopoulos ‘stable’ following hospitalization

Former Socialist defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who is serving a 20-year sentence for money laundering at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, was transferred to the Attikon Hospital on Tuesday following a thrombosis relapse.

The hospital director, Constantinos Dragonas, said later in the day that Tsochatzopoulos was in a stable condition.

It remained unclear when the 77-year-old former minister, who has made multiple appeals to have his sentence commuted to house arrest, would be returned to Korydallos.