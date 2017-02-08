Majority of Greeks want to stop immigration from Muslim-majority countries, survey shows

A majority of Greeks want to stop immigration from Muslim-majority countries, a survey has found.

The Chatham House study, conducted before US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries, found that 58 percent of Greeks favored a ban.



The poll, which was published in The Independent newspaper, found majorities opposed immigration from these states in all but two of the ten states surveyed.

The biggest percentage was recorded in Poland where 71 percent of respondents said they supported a ban. Spain recorded the strongest opposition to the ban, at 32 percent.





