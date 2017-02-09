DOL workers keep up legal battle

Employees at the Lambrakis Media Group (DOL) are keeping up their legal battle to continue publication of Greece’s Ta Nea newspaper.

Following a decision by a court in Athens that rejected their request to allow one of the group’s bank accounts to remain active so that work at the daily could continue and the staff could be paid, the employees filed a motion to have the ruling overturned.

They are asking for the creditor banks to leave one account untouched so that revenues from newspaper sales can be paid into it and used to keep the newspaper in print. Their appeal is due to be heard Friday.