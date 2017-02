The Onassis Cultural Center will be live-streaming a new co-production by the Complicite and Schaubuehne theater companies of Simon McBurney’s take on Stefan Zweig’s “Βeware of Pity” from London’s Barbican on Sunday, February 12. The performance, in German with English subtitles, will be live-streamed on the center’s website, starting at 5 p.m. and available through February 26. It is suitable for ages 15 and above. For more, go to www.sgt.gr.