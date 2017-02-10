NEWS |

 
Farmers vow more action after reaching impasse in talks with gov't

TAGS: Protest

Talks between government officials and representatives of protesting farmers, who have been blocking road junctions for three weeks over ongoing austerity, failed to yield a compromise on Friday, prompting unionists to threaten further action.

Agriculture Minister Vangelos Apostolou headed up a government delegation that held three hours of talks with unionists representing farmers from around the country.

“Nothing positive whatsoever emerged from the discussion,” said Vangelis Boutas, a senior member of the national committee coordinating the farmers’ protests.

Noting that farmers have been blocking roads for 20 days, he said a few concessions could “give us some breaths of life.” He called on “all Greeks” to join a protest by farmers in central Athens on Tuesday and said road blockades would continue.

