Farmers vow more action after reaching impasse in talks with gov't

Talks between government officials and representatives of protesting farmers, who have been blocking road junctions for three weeks over ongoing austerity, failed to yield a compromise on Friday, prompting unionists to threaten further action.

Agriculture Minister Vangelos Apostolou headed up a government delegation that held three hours of talks with unionists representing farmers from around the country.

“Nothing positive whatsoever emerged from the discussion,” said Vangelis Boutas, a senior member of the national committee coordinating the farmers’ protests.

Noting that farmers have been blocking roads for 20 days, he said a few concessions could “give us some breaths of life.” He called on “all Greeks” to join a protest by farmers in central Athens on Tuesday and said road blockades would continue.