Armed men shoot at robbery victim

Police were investigating over the weekend after two armed men robbed a 29-year-old and his girlfriend, aged 26, as they sat in their parked car, before shooting at the man.

The incident took place at the southern Athenian coastal suburb of Varkiza at 3.30 a.m. in the early hours of Saturday.

The robbers held the two at gunpoint and stole an unknown amount of money as well as their cell phones.

Before fleeing the scene, one of the assailants fired a bullet into the man’s leg.

The victim is being treated at hospital, where doctors said his injury is not life-threatening.