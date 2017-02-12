MONDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Germany, where he will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday.

The Environment Ministry holds two events on the Electronic Waste Register, on Monday and Tuesday, at 119 Mesogion, Athens. (Info: www.ypeka.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes data for November construction activity and October museum and archaeological site visitors.

TUESDAY

The Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) will hold a work stoppage from 12.30 p.m. until the end of the shift.

PAME, the Communist Party-affiliated workers’ union, organizes a rally at 1.30 p.m. at Vathis Square in Athens.

To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis meets European Commissioners for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici and for Regional Policy Corina Cretu in Strasbourg.

The Federation of Hellenic Enterprises (SEV) and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) organize a business mission to Tel Aviv. To Thursday.

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) hosts a workshop titled “Investors in People: Leading success through people.” Starts at 6 p.m., at 200 Ionias, Athens. (Info: 210.211.2000, certification1@eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the December readings of its industrial import price index and its agriculture imports and export price indexes.

WEDNESDAY

The 8th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum, themed “Opportunities & Challenges,” is taking place at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: 210.610.9800, marketing@capitallink.com)

The annual Chrima 2016 business awards ceremony is taking place at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens, at 7 p.m., with Capital Market Commission President Charalambos Gotsis as the keynote speaker.

The Hellenic Human Resource Management Institute of the Hellenic Management Association (EIMAD/EEDE) starts its 7th “Mentoring in Human Capital” series of events at 6 p.m., at 200 Ionias, Athens. (Info: 210.211.2000, ima@eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the January reading of its consumer price index.

THURSDAY

The 4th Information Security Conference, themed “Next Level, New Rules, Emerging Opportunities,” is held at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, igkini@boussias.com)

The 1st international Eonference on entrepreneurial Cooperation opens at the northeastern Greek town of Orestiada (Electra Hotel, 52 Pantazidou). To Friday. (Info: evroschamber.gr)

FRIDAY

A “Law Forum on Data Protection and Privacy” is held at the NJV Plaza Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: www.palladianconferences.gr)

The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung holds the first round of its Political Academy in Nicosia, Cyprus, with the support of the Glafcos Clerides Institute. (Info: www.kas.de/griechenland)

SATURDAY

The 8th Pharmacy Management and Communication conference and exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo center, by the Athens airport. To Sunday. (Info: www.pharmamanage.gr)

Tourism Generis, the exclusive representative of the Chinese Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI), and AA+Partners organize a “Chinese Tourist Welcome” seminar in Thessaloniki, at the Domotel Les Lazaristes Hotel. (Info: www.tourism-generis.com)