Schulz warns against Grexit speculation

Social Democratic Party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz has warned against fresh speculation of a Greek exit from the euro area saying it is putting European unity at stake.

“Anyone flirting with the idea of Grexit risks breaking Europe apart,” the former president of the European Parliament told Die Welt on Monday.

“This may be in the interest of [US President] Donald Trump or [French National Front chief] Marine Le Pen, but it is certainly not in the interest of Germany and Europe,” he said.

“It is extremely dangerous,” he added.