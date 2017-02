Services on Greece’s national railway network are set to be disrupted Tuesday and Wednesday due to a series of rolling three-hour stoppages called by unions.

Delays and cancellations are expected to affect passengers using the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains, with stoppages taking place 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.and 9 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, travelers are advised to call 14511 or visit www.trainose.gr.