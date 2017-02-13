Government spokesman blames Schaeuble for review delay

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos has blamed German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for the failure to complete the second review of Greece’s bailout program.

“Exclusive responsibility for the delay right now lies with [Schauble], with his constant ambivalence and indecisiveness,” Tzanakopoulos said in an interview with Newport.gr website Monday.

The leftist official accused the German official of trying to fuel an “artificial crisis” that is politically damaging for Greece as well as the European Union.

“However, [Schaeuble] has become politically isolated in his country as well as Europe,” he added.