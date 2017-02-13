Gucci eyeing Parthenon runway show

The Central Archaeological Council (KAS), which has oversight over all of the country’s ancient sites, is on Tuesday to discuss a request by international fashion house Gucci to hold a runway show on the Acropolis this summer.

The hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m. and last for several hours, though it is unlikely that KAS will approve the request and go against the expected recommendation of the Ephorate of Athens Antiquities that the application be turned down.

The request reportedly includes permission to hold the runway show right in front of the Parthenon and to film and broadcast those images.

KAS rarely approves requests to film or hold events at the global heritage site.