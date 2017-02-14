Racket siphoned off 200 mln in army funds

A racket controlling clothing and footwear equipment supplies to the Hellenic Army has siphoned off more than 200 million euros in the past decade, according to a report in the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper on Tuesday.

According to the report, which is based on allegations by former and active military officers, as well as representatives of rival companies that have taken part in previous competitions, the racket make between 15-20 million euros annually through collusive bidding and overpricing.

According to the report, the racket has spread its tentacles across key posts inside the army, the Ministry of Development and the units that carry out competitions.