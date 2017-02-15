Greece rejects Gucci request for Parthenon runway show

Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS), which has oversight over all of the country’s ancient sites, has rejected a request by international fashion house Gucci to hold a runway show on the Acropolis this summer.

“The unique cultural character of the Acropolis monuments is inconsistent with this sort of event,” KAS said in a statement reminding their status as world heritage monuments.

Representatives of the prominent luxury brand were reportedly interested in setting up a catwalk between the Parthenon and the Erechtheion for a 15-minute fashion event in June that would draw about 300 guests. In exchange, they vowed to offer a 2-million-euro subsidy for restoration works over 5 years on the ancient citadel, or to fund any similar project designated by the Greek authorities.

In comments made Tuesday, Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou threw her weight behind the KAS ruling.

“The Parthenon is an important monument and a universal symbol for us Greeks to protect, particularly in light of our ongoing efforts to reunite the Parthenon Marbles,” she said.