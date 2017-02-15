Train passengers in for more trouble Wednesday

Services on Greece’s national railway network are set to be disrupted again late Wednesday due to rolling three-hour stoppages called by unions.



Delays and cancellations are expected to affect passengers using the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains, as services will come to a halt between 9 p.m. and midnight.



For more information, travelers are advised to call 14511 or visit www.trainose.gr.