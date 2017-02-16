Firemen stage protest outside Parliament, calling for renewal of contracts
Online
A crowd of around 4,000 firemen staged a protest on Thursday outside Parliament, calling for the renewal of five-year contracts which are about to expire or for permanent status.
Unionists representing the firemen met with representatives of leftist SYRIZA and the rightwing Independent Greeks on Wednesday but the talks failed to yield a compromise.
The protest on Thursday caused traffic problems in much of central Athens.