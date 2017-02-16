Disruptions in Athens Friday and over weekend

Workers at the Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP) and the tram will hold a work stoppage Friday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. to protest new legislation that will allow the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) to make commercial use of stations and areas belonging to STASY, the operator of the capital’s fixed-track public transport system.

In a statement, workers demanded the immediate withdrawal of the legislation which, they said, will reduce STASY’s revenues and threaten the character of public transport.

Meanwhile, central Syntagma metro station will close over the weekend and on Monday to allow engineers to install ticket barriers. Argyroupoli, Nomismatokopeio and Doukissis Plakentias metro stations will also close over the weekend for the same reason. The three stations will be open as usual Monday.