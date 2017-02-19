MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos takes part in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

The Center for European Constitutional Law organizes a public debate on “Judge’s Personality and Case Law,” at 6 p.m. at the Athens Bar Association, 60 Academias. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US Government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its December 2016 data on industrial turnover and on the capacity of the Greek merchant marine fleet.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds an event titled “Radical Politicizing Forms and Political Violence in Greece,” at 2-5 p.m. at Aigli in Zappeio, central Athens. (Info: 210.725.7110, nina@eliamep.gr)

Tourism Generis, the exclusive representative of the Chinese Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI), and Alpha Hospitality Consultants, organize a “Chinese Tourist Welcome” seminar in Hania, Crete, at the Samaria hotel. The seminar will be repeated on Wednesday, at the Kapsis Astoria hotel. (Info: www.tourism-generis.com)

WEDNESDAY

The Federation of Primary School Teachers (DOE) holds a work stoppage from 12 noon to 4 p.m., and a rally outside the Education Ministry at 2 p.m.

The Hellenic Association of Industries of Branded Products (ESVEP) holds an event on “Growth has a Name and Surname,” at the Dais conference center, 151 Mesogeion, Maroussi, from 3 p.m. (Info: 210.932.9650, www.esvep.gr)

The Smart Factory Conference, themed “A New Era of Manufacturing,” is taking place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, sboussia@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its fourth-quarter figures on wholesale commerce turnover and on car sector turnover.

Athens-listed company CPI holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

After the end of its general meeting, the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE) organizes an event on “The Greek Economy: Prospects and conditions for growth.” At the Dimitris Mitropoulos Room of the Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias and Kokkali, from 12.30 p.m., with the participation of Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras. (Info: 210.333.4116, www.eaee.gr)

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis travels to Azerbaijan to participate in the third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Competition Commission are jointly organizing the “Businesses and Competition in Greece in the Context of the Digital Single Market” conference, from 4 p.m. at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: 210.699.3559, www.amcham.gr)

The Institute of Foreign Relations of Panteio University hosts a lecture in English by University of Toronto Professor Ronald W. Pruessen on “The US Election: What happened? What comes next?.” Starts at 6.30 p.m., at 3-5 Hill, Athens. (Info: 210.331.2325, www.idis.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its January statistics on new house construction material prices.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) presents its January data on industrial producer prices.

Bank of Greece and Trastor are holding general meetings.