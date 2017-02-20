Vandals wreck electronic ticket machines at electric railway station

Police were on Monday seeking the vandals who wrecked 15 electronic ticket machines at the electric railway (ISAP) station in Eirini, northern Athens, the night before.

The machines were wrecked shortly after a soccer match between Athens clubs AEK and Olympiakos.

Ongoing efforts to crack down on fare dodgers on the public transport system with the introduction of electronic systems are being undercut by vandals attacking ticket validation machines in buses and newly-installed barriers at metro and train stations on an almost daily basis.