Schaeuble expects no final deal on Greece at Eurogroup, spokesman says

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble doesn't expect euro zone finance ministers to reach a final deal on Greece at their meeting today in Brussels, a spokesman said on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers are meeting in the Belgian capital to assess Greece's progress in fulfilling the conditions of its bailout.

"We do not expect a final agreement from the Eurogroup meeting, rather it is an evaluation of a progress report, and with this expectations the minister left to Brussels," Finance Ministry spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said.

"We hope that the institutions can return relatively quickly to Greece," he added.



[Reuters]