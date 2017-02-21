Islanders resist new migrant centers, governors assume duties

Government plans to create pre-departure detention centers for migrants ineligible for refugee status have run into opposition from locals on Chios and other eastern Aegean islands, Kathimerini understands.

Authorities say the new facilities will accelerate returns to Turkey and, as a result, help reduce the numbers of migrants and refugees on the islands which currently total more than 14,000.

At the same time, islanders on Chios continued to obstruct the transfer of more container homes to the notorious Vial facility.

Authorities recently appointed a new police chief on Chios, fueling speculation among residents that there are plans afoot to break resistance by locals.

Representatives of the local community will meet with Greek MEPs in Strasbourg later this month to inform them about the impact of the ongoing migration crisis on the island.

Meanwhile on Monday, governors officially assumed duties at migrant facilities on Chios, Samos, Leros, Kos and Evros.