Public transport workers add two more 24-hour strikes to protest action

After announcing that they would be walking off the job on Thursday, workers on the Athens metro, ISAP railway and tram have said they will be holding two more 24-hour strikes next week.

Workers at the fixed-track transport company STASY said they will be striking on Thursday, as well as on Wednesday, March 1, and Friday, March 3, to protest government plans allowing the commercial use of the company’s facilities.

The union representing STASY’s workers said in an announcement quoted by the ANA-MPA news agency on Tuesday that the new law is a “Trojan horse,” designed to pave the way for the company’s privatization.

“These ‘secret’ schemes shall not pass,” the announcement said. “Urban transport will remain public, offering a service to society at the fairest and lowest possible cost.”