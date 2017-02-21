ERT staff to stage stoppage over ‘chronic problems’

Workers at Greek state broadcaster ERT will walk off the job on Wednesday from noon until 3 p.m. and Thursday from 3 until 6 p.m to protest “chronic problems” that lead to an “unfair” work environment characterized by inequalities between staff.

In addition, workers want an end to the “costly” contract ERT has with the Digea digital platform, while they warned that more strike action will follow.

They are also demanding a meeting with Media Minister Nikos Pappas and the management at ERT.