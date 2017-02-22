No metro, ISAP, or tram in Athens on Thursday

Athens commuters are set for major travel disruptions Thursday due to a strike by workers on the Athens metro, tram and the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP).

Workers are protesting new legislation that will allow the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) to make commercial use of stations and areas belonging to STASY, the operator of the capital’s fixed-track public transport system.

In a statement earlier this week, unionists demanded the immediate withdrawal of the legislation, which they said will reduce STASY’s revenues and threaten the “public and social character” of public transport.