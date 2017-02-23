The issue of first-aid services is threatening to further delay the delivery date of 14 regional airports to contractor Fraport Greece, currently set for mid-March.

Fraport sources denied that the consortium had received three financial proposals from the Health Ministry regarding the payment of the above services, stressing that staffing the airports’ first-aid units is the state’s obligation.

Other sources note that Greek legislation provides for employing more first-aid staff at airport units than is the case in other European countries, adding that Greek airports have never employed the maximum numbers allowed.