Car in tragic motorway crash had reached 200 km/per hour, expert says

Around 1,800 people have died over the past year, between the death of popular singer Pantelis Pantelidis in February 2016 and Sunday's tragic accident in which four people were killed on the Athens-Lamia national highway, road safety expert Tassos Markouizos told Skai on Tuesday.

"Since last year, 5,000 people have been involved in road accidents," he said. "Five deaths a day, four or five living dead, 20 left disabled, and 60 injured, mostly aged between 15 and 29," he said.

Markouizos was asked about Sunday's accident, in which the Porsche of Giorgos Vakakis, the son of Jumbo toystore boss Apostolos Vakakis, crashed into a parked car, resulting in the deaths of Vakakis, his friend and a 33-year-old woman with her three-year-old son who had been in the parked vehicle. The road safety expert estimated that Vakakis's car had been travelling at around 200 kilometers per hour when it crashed into the second vehicle.

According to Markouizos, a lack of education and respect are the key reasons for the high rate of accidents, most of which involve people aged under 30.

