Strikes to suspend Athens metro, tram, ISAP on Wednesday, Friday

Athens commuters are set for fresh travel disruptions on Wednesday and Friday due to two planned 24-hour strikes by workers on the Athens metro, tram and the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP).

The strikes will mean services on the metro, tram and ISAP are totally suspended on Wednesday and Friday though will operate normally on Thursday.

Workers are protesting new legislation that will allow the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) to make commercial use of stations and areas belonging to STASY, the operator of the capital’s fixed-track public transport system.

Unionists have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the legislation, which they said will reduce STASY’s revenues and threaten the “public and social character” of public transport.