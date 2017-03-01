Strike causes traffic chaos in Athens

Transport workers in Athens are on Wednesday taking part in the second of three 24-hour strikes to object to legislation that will allow the transport organization to make commercial use of stations.



Metro, electric railway (ISAP) and tram workers are taking part in the walk-out, leaving a build-up of traffic in the Greek capital.



Workers’ unions say the proposed changes will strip the metro organization of funds and undermine its public character.



Workers will strike again on Friday.