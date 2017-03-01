NEWS 11:32 More than 70 asylum-seekers arrive on Samos TAGS: Migration A total of 71 migrants and refugees have arrived on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, according to reports Wednesday. Authorities have arrested one Turkish national on charges of migrant smuggling, according to the same reports. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Man found dead inside cab north of Athens NEWS IVF clinic targeted north of Athens NEWS Police see French connection in Athens attack NEWS