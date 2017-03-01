NEWS |

 
More than 70 asylum-seekers arrive on Samos

TAGS: Migration

A total of 71 migrants and refugees have arrived on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, according to reports Wednesday.

Authorities have arrested one Turkish national on charges of migrant smuggling, according to the same reports.

