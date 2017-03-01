Despite the positive estimates regarding tourism in 2017, the sum of arrivals from abroad was negative in the first month of the year.

According to the statistics released on Tuesday by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), international arrivals by air at all Greek airports recorded an increase of 18,000 passengers or 6.9 percent in January compared to the same month in 2016.

However the sum of arrivals by road to Greece dropped by about 64,000, or 10.8 percent year-on-year, which meant the overall number of arrivals decreased by some 46,000 people.