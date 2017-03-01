Plans for country’s first crematorium on track

A draft presidential decree outlining changes in urban land use which was submitted on Wednesday by the Environment Ministry for public debate is expected to pave the way for the long-awaited construction of Greece’s first ever crematorium.

The decree will be debated for 12 days before its constitutionality is examined by the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court.

The City of Athens had issued an invitation for people to offer land for rent or sale to host a crematorium over a year ago, and officials were confident yesterday that it will soon become a reality.

“On the part of the Athens municipality, and, as it seems, the government, there is the political will for the creation of a crematorium in the wider Athens area,” said Deputy Mayor Nelli Papachela.

After receiving 30 land site proposals from 29 private citizens over the last year, city authorities finally opted for a plot of land belong to the municipality in the western suburb of Elaionas. Papachela insisted the project will also boost economic development and create jobs as people who want cremations are obliged to make use of services abroad.