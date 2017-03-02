Losing control

Thursday was business-as-usual for the self-styled anarchists and other anti-establishment groups operating in the streets of the capital.



Dozens of youths assaulted a police officer and were involved in a minor clash with a riot police squad near Panteion University campus. Meanwhile, unidentified vandals damaged three ticket validating machines on city buses in the district of Zografou, near the main accommodation complex for Athens University students.



Greek taxpayers should in fact be pleased that violent incidents were kept at such a low number yesterday. The same obviously applies to the government minister for citizens’ protection, Nikos Toskas, the police and judicial officials.



Leftist officials appear to miss the fact that the situation regarding law and order is spinning out of control. It will soon become desperate unless action is taken.