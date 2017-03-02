Couple detained for selling drugs to migrants on Lesvos

Coast guard officers on Lesvos detained a municipal employee and his partner Thursday in connection with allegations that they have been selling drugs to migrants living in the island’s main refugee camp near the village of Moria.

According to sources, authorities found around 300 grams of cannabis in the couple’s possession.

The arrests were carried out early yesterday after authorities on the island received a string of complaints from migrants living at the camp alleging that the couple were dealing drugs there.

A raid on the couple’s home also turned up 885 euros in cash and a set of precision scales.